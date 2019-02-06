Man scams store out of $2,200 worth of camera equipment | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man scams store out of $2,200 worth of camera equipment

Kassi Nelson
February 06, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vicki Mayhew has learned the hard way that not everything is what meets the eye.

Advertisement

“I’m not afraid to reach out and say, 'hey I got taken advantage of.' I’m a nice person, I totally got played by this bad guy,” she said.

She and her husband own AP-T Camera Repair in Northeast Albuquerque. She says last month she rented out thousands of dollars of equipment to a man who called himself Trevor Shafer from Washington State. Mayhew said he told her he was in town for his grandmother’s funeral and he wanted to document it.

That hit home for her.

“When my dad passed away I went to an event shortly after and forgot my camera,” she said.

Mayhew said the paid for a portion of his rental with a Visa gift card and then left another form of payment.

“He said I have this debit card and it won’t clear until 6:00 because I got an auto draft coming through,” she said.

But that night Mayhew tried to run it. It only had $4.43.

“I’d realized I’d been played and it weighed heavy on my heart all weekend long,” she said.

That following Monday, the deadline to return the equipment came and went, leaving Mayhew out $2,200 and the man she trusted out of the picture.

“I won’t be Mr. Nice Guy anymore,” she said. “If you don’t have the available credit you won’t rent from me.”

Mayhew said the man had a legitimate driver’s license, but when she did some digging, she found the address belonged to a woman in Seattle.

When she posted the surveillance video on Facebook, an employee at another Albuquerque business reached out and said the same man pulled the same stunt at their store.

They both reported him to police.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 06, 2019 06:44 PM
Created: February 06, 2019 06:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect taken into custody, lockdown lifted at Belen schools
Suspect taken into custody, lockdown lifted at Belen schools
Ex-UNM athletic director Paul Krebs faces felony charges, up to 15 years in prison
Ex-UNM athletic director Paul Krebs faces felony charges, up to 15 years in prison
Mother describes panic during Target shooting
Mother describes panic during Target shooting
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Video posted online shows middle school students fighting
Video posted online shows middle school students fighting
Advertisement




11-year-old dies from suicide after reporting bullying at school
11-year-old dies from suicide after reporting bullying at school
Bill calls for guns to be taken away from those who are an 'extreme risk'
Bill calls for guns to be taken away from those who are an 'extreme risk'
Gov. slams Pres. Trump's wall after pulling most National Guard troops from border
Gov. slams Pres. Trump's wall after pulling most National Guard troops from border
APS leaders place blame after voters reject tax increases in special election
APS leaders place blame after voters reject tax increases in special election
Bill to end daylight saving time moves forward in Santa Fe
Bill to end daylight saving time moves forward in Santa Fe