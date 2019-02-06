Man scams store out of $2,200 worth of camera equipment

That hit home for her.

“When my dad passed away I went to an event shortly after and forgot my camera,” she said.

Mayhew said the paid for a portion of his rental with a Visa gift card and then left another form of payment.

“He said I have this debit card and it won’t clear until 6:00 because I got an auto draft coming through,” she said.

But that night Mayhew tried to run it. It only had $4.43.

“I’d realized I’d been played and it weighed heavy on my heart all weekend long,” she said.

That following Monday, the deadline to return the equipment came and went, leaving Mayhew out $2,200 and the man she trusted out of the picture.

“I won’t be Mr. Nice Guy anymore,” she said. “If you don’t have the available credit you won’t rent from me.”

Mayhew said the man had a legitimate driver’s license, but when she did some digging, she found the address belonged to a woman in Seattle.

When she posted the surveillance video on Facebook, an employee at another Albuquerque business reached out and said the same man pulled the same stunt at their store.

They both reported him to police.