Man searching for Good Samaritan who saved his life

Grace Reader
July 28, 2019 07:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is asking public's help to find the person who saved his life after he collapsed in a northeast Albuquerque park.

Sean Potter runs at North Domingo Baca Park almost every day. His run Tuesday could have been his last if it wasn’t for Good Samaritans that stopped to help him.

"It was vital. If they wouldn't have reacted in the way that they did and the timing that they did… it was a life or death situation,’ Potter said. 

Potter still doesn’t know what caused him to collapse during his run, but doctors told him his heart stopped at least three times while he was being transported to the hospital.

Before firefighters got to him, someone in the park gave him the medical attention that kept him alive. 

"I'm trying to do right by exercising and everything like that and didn't think it would ever have this kind of effect," he joked.

While he works to recover, he’s desperate to thank the person who gave him that second chance. 

"Probably shed some tears and cry a little bit, it's really emotional for me, but I definitely want to meet them," Potter said.

If anyone knows the person who helped Potter, they can contact KOB 4's Grace Reader at (505)274-6860. She will connect both parties.

Grace Reader


Created: July 28, 2019 07:23 PM

