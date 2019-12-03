Man sees image of Virgin Mary in tree

Kai Porter
Updated: December 03, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: December 03, 2019 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A Farmington man was staying at an Albuquerque hotel earlier this year when he noticed something unusual on a tree.
"And I was walking back to the car and noticed something off my right shoulder and took a look and I stopped dead in my tracks. It was a beautiful sight,” said Richard Rodman.
Outside the Best Western Hotel on Yale, Rodman saw a familiar image.
"It appeared to be a person and I looked closer and it appeared to be the Virgin Mary with a baby in arm,” Rodman said.
He added: "We see various things around the world and people see them through their own eyes and their own belief systems and so forth so I was happy to be able to capture that moment.”
He said it was an unexpected surprise when he saw it—a perfect moment.
"At different shots it did appear slightly different but it was, we caught it just right and it was a beautiful evening and folks that have seen it recognize it for what they believe it to be,” he said.
Rodman said he turned the image into a Christmas card that he plans to share with his family this year.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company