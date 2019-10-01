Man sentenced after beating another man with a crowbar

"May 21, 2018 is a day I will never forget," said Anderson’s wife, Dusty Sayers in court Tuesday.

That is the day the couple were on the way back from Conchas Park. Anderson told police he was not feeling well, so they pulled over just down the road from their home.

"I sat in my car too terrified to move or scream as I watched my husband be attacked," Sayers said.

They had pulled over in front of the home of Michael Chavez. They told police a man came out, a verbal argument started, then things escalated. It ended with Chavez eventually pulling out a type of crow bar and using it to attack him.

"It has impacted my four kids who still do not even understand why anyone would even want to do this to someone," Anderson said.

As a result of the attack, his eye was so damaged they had to remove it and replace it with a prosthetic. From there, things spiraled downward.

Anderson was unable to work, his wife lost her job keeping up with his appointments and they nearly lost everything.

"I contemplate it all the time," Anderson said. "Just because we pulled over near a curb right near the park and apparently some guy has a problem with us, and this happens? It's just baffling to me."

Chavez was arrested months after the attack. He was found in California. Since May 21, 2018, Anderson has been waiting for justice.

"I deeply remorsefully apologize for I what I have done to you," said Michael Chavez during his sentencing hearing. "I know I have caused many difficulties in your life as well as your family’s."

Though Chavez did not offer an explanation, but he did take a plea deal—guilty of aggravated battery.

Chavez was sentenced to three years in prison and two years parole, but he does get almost a year time-served at MDC.

Meanwhile, Anderson said they are just hoping this helps them more forward with a fresh start.