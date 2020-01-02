Man sentenced for his involvement in multiple shootings

The shootings Delena pled to all happened in 2018. The shooting at Monroe and Marble left 17-year-old Adrian Martinez dead.

“You took the most precious gift that was ever given to me,” said Jaclyn Sanchez, Adrian’s mother. “Adrian had his whole life ahead of him. He never had his own place, never had the opportunity to have his own life because of your senseless matter he was robbed of that. I was robbed of that.”

Martinez’s family and friends spoke to Judge Ramczyk, as did another victim’s family. Aneas Price was shot in the head on August 22. He was severely injured, but lived.

“I don’t have any words of wisdom,” said Judge Ramczyk. “I’ve seen this on a constant basis it seems, drugs, guns, thugs and they're killing innocent people. Mr. Delena you're one of those people.”

But Delena didn't act alone; Kalani Hodges was also in court Thursday, pleading ‘no contest’ for his role to conspiracy to commit murder.

Hodges was 16 at the time of the shooting. Before agreeing on a sentence for Hodges, the state and defense will have him examined to see if he is amenable to treatment.

If he is not, he could face up to ten years for his role. Two other people also face charges.