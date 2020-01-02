Man sentenced for his involvement in multiple shootings

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- He's responsible for causing a lot of pain; Matthew Delena was arrested last year for his involvement in three different shootings.
One of which killed a young man, the two other shootings severely injured two other people.
Delena took a plea deal in November 2019. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated battery.
Delena was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison, as agreed to in his plea deal, with the potential of another 13 years if he causes more trouble once released.
The shootings Delena pled to all happened in 2018. The shooting at Monroe and Marble left 17-year-old Adrian Martinez dead.
“You took the most precious gift that was ever given to me,” said Jaclyn Sanchez, Adrian’s mother. “Adrian had his whole life ahead of him. He never had his own place, never had the opportunity to have his own life because of your senseless matter he was robbed of that. I was robbed of that.”
Martinez’s family and friends spoke to Judge Ramczyk, as did another victim’s family. Aneas Price was shot in the head on August 22. He was severely injured, but lived.
“I don’t have any words of wisdom,” said Judge Ramczyk. “I’ve seen this on a constant basis it seems, drugs, guns, thugs and they're killing innocent people. Mr. Delena you're one of those people.”
But Delena didn't act alone; Kalani Hodges was also in court Thursday, pleading ‘no contest’ for his role to conspiracy to commit murder.
Hodges was 16 at the time of the shooting. Before agreeing on a sentence for Hodges, the state and defense will have him examined to see if he is amenable to treatment.
If he is not, he could face up to ten years for his role. Two other people also face charges.
