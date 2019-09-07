Man sentenced in ax killing of Lincoln County ranch worker

Magill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of MaryAnn Moorhouse.

Authorities say Magill struck Moorhouse at least four times and then nearly decapitated her.

When officers later tried to arrest him, he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired. The deputy was not critically wounded.

Magill originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

A psychiatrist for the prosecution testified he was sane.