Man sentenced in ax killing of Lincoln County ranch worker | KOB 4
The Associated Press
September 07, 2019 10:33 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - A man who killed a Ruidoso-area ranch worker with an ax two years ago will spend the next 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors in Otero County said Friday that 28-year-old Andrew Poteet Magill has been sentenced for the slaying and the shooting of a former Lincoln County sheriff's deputy.

The judge initially issued a 51-year sentence but suspended six years, citing Magill's mental health.

Magill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of MaryAnn Moorhouse.

Authorities say Magill struck Moorhouse at least four times and then nearly decapitated her.

When officers later tried to arrest him, he grabbed a deputy's gun and fired. The deputy was not critically wounded.

Magill originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

A psychiatrist for the prosecution testified he was sane.

