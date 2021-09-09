Man sentenced in July 2019 murder of Belen Marine

Gurule was then reported missing in August 2019.

Gomez's girlfriend, Jeannine Willard, lead officers to Gurule's body after stating that Gomez shot and killed him. Gomez originally stated he found Gurule's wallet on the side of the road and pleaded not guilty in October 2019.

According to the Valencia County News-Bulletin, Gomez was originally charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony armed robbery, two counts of tampering with evidence, arson, fraudulent reciept of a credit card and fraudulent use of an illegally-obtained credit card.

Willard was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other charges. Prosecutors attempted, in December, to hold Willard behind bars for tampering with her ankle monitor before she was released. Willard was arrested again in March after allegedly cutting off her ankle monitor and not showing up for court. She refused a plea deal in September.