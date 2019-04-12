Man sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run
Marian Camacho
April 12, 2019 12:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man who was caught on camera crashing into a bicyclist, killing him, and then leaving the scene has been sentenced to 15 years.
According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, Allen Hackett pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.
He was given a 15-year sentence and will serve seven years in the Department of Corrections and five years probation. If Hackett violates his probation he could serve the remainder of his sentence.
Joseph Fricke was killed in the crash in July 2018. Michael Patrick, with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, says prosecutors kept close contact with Fricke's family throughout the trial.
“Prosecutors had been in continual contact with the family in this case,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Director of Communications, Michael Patrick said. “The family knew there were appellate issues in this case if taken to trial since Hackett was not found until hours after the cash and there was no clear evidence as to when he took the meth found in this system.”
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: April 12, 2019 12:19 PM
Created: April 12, 2019 12:17 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved