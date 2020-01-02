Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 02, 2020 12:39 PM
Created: January 02, 2020 10:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The alleged mastermind behind three shootings in 2018 was sentenced Thursday. Matthew Delena will have to spend 17 years in prison.
The Albuquerque Police Department said that all of the shootings had to do with drug and gang activity, and that Delena had gotten teenagers involved. Police had called him a "menace to society." He was facing many violent charges—including first and second-degree murder as well as battery with a deadly weapon.
Delena had pleaded guilty to those three charges already.
Last year, Judge Cindy Leos ruled he was too dangerous to be let out of jail before his trial.
"I think he poses a great risk for our community," Judge Leos had said. "Asking children to do it for him on the street of Albuquerque... at restaurants and supermarkets and convenience stores."
Another suspect involved, Kalani Hodges, has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon. He's also facing a number of violent charges, including murder.
