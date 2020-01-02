Man sentenced to 17 years in prison after involvement in 3 shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The alleged mastermind behind three shootings in 2018 was sentenced Thursday. Matthew Delena will have to spend 17 years in prison.

The Albuquerque Police Department said that all of the shootings had to do with drug and gang activity, and that Delena had gotten teenagers involved. Police had called him a "menace to society." He was facing many violent charges—including first and second-degree murder as well as battery with a deadly weapon.