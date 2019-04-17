Man sentenced to probation for killing his brother

Carisa asked Judge Christine Argyres to keep her son out of prison. She wanted the case dropped, but the state wouldn’t agree.

“We've not been able to properly grieve our loss because we're fighting to save the life of D'Andre, so I don't lose the other piece of my heart that still beats,” Carisa said.

D’Andre said he was defending himself when he stabbed his brother.

"I loved my brother,” D’Andre told the court. “I looked up to him. He was the only solid male role model I had growing up.”

Before sentencing D’Andre, Judge Argyres spoke directly to the defendant.

“Your family has gone through enough that you're living your own prison term,” she said.

Judge Argyres explained why she didn’t sentence D’Andre to a prison term.

“Some people may not like it, some may think it's too lenient, and not harsh enough but nobody knows what the Ravenel family has gone through,” she said.