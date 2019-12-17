Man sentenced to probation, more treatment following deadly DWI crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man sentenced to probation, more treatment following deadly DWI crash

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 17, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who drove drunk with his kids in the car, caused a crash and killed someone will not go to jail.

Instead, Steven Deskin was given something that doesn't always come after tragedy -- forgiveness.

Advertisement

Deskin worked out a plea deal that started with six months of in-patient rehab.

On Tuesday, a judge decided his sentence moving forward.

However, before the judge handed down a ruling, Deskin apologize to the family of Ramon Rosas, who died in the crash.

“For the pain that I have done to you, your family and what I did to Ramon, I don’t want that to happen to anyone else-- and I am truly sorry,” Deskin said.

A member of Rosas’ family appeared to accept Rosas’ apology. Speaking in Spanish, the woman said “we’re all human… don’t do this again.” She then gave Deskin a hug. 

Judge Cristina Jaramillo took the statements and Rosas’ time in rehab into consideration before issuing his sentence.

The judge ordered Deskin to undergo more treatment and serve five years on probation.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half
Austin Denton, local sports broadcasting legend, dies at 18
Austin Denton, local sports broadcasting legend, dies at 18
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road
Advertisement


Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
Father pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward
UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
UNM expected to announce Danny Gonzales as new head football coach
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case
Governor calls for Sen. Martinez to step down following guilty verdict in DWI case
Man sentenced to probation, more treatment following deadly DWI crash
Man sentenced to probation, more treatment following deadly DWI crash
New signs address speeding concerns on Lead, Coal
New signs address speeding concerns on Lead, Coal