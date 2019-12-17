Man sentenced to probation, more treatment following deadly DWI crash

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who drove drunk with his kids in the car, caused a crash and killed someone will not go to jail.
Instead, Steven Deskin was given something that doesn't always come after tragedy -- forgiveness.
Deskin worked out a plea deal that started with six months of in-patient rehab.
On Tuesday, a judge decided his sentence moving forward.
However, before the judge handed down a ruling, Deskin apologize to the family of Ramon Rosas, who died in the crash.
“For the pain that I have done to you, your family and what I did to Ramon, I don’t want that to happen to anyone else-- and I am truly sorry,” Deskin said.
A member of Rosas’ family appeared to accept Rosas’ apology. Speaking in Spanish, the woman said “we’re all human… don’t do this again.” She then gave Deskin a hug.
Judge Cristina Jaramillo took the statements and Rosas’ time in rehab into consideration before issuing his sentence.
The judge ordered Deskin to undergo more treatment and serve five years on probation.
