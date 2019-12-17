Man sentenced to probation, more treatment following deadly DWI crash

However, before the judge handed down a ruling, Deskin apologize to the family of Ramon Rosas, who died in the crash.

“For the pain that I have done to you, your family and what I did to Ramon, I don’t want that to happen to anyone else-- and I am truly sorry,” Deskin said.

A member of Rosas’ family appeared to accept Rosas’ apology. Speaking in Spanish, the woman said “we’re all human… don’t do this again.” She then gave Deskin a hug.

Judge Cristina Jaramillo took the statements and Rosas’ time in rehab into consideration before issuing his sentence.

The judge ordered Deskin to undergo more treatment and serve five years on probation.