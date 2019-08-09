Man shoots neighbor's dog with AK-47 in Rio Rancho

Owner Fenixx Martin said they found Lucky in the backyard with severe, gruesome injuries. Lucky had to be euthanized.

"I yelled for my husband and I told my son to grab some towels, loaded him up in the truck, and they took off to the emergency vet," Martin explained. "I stayed back and called Rio Rancho PD, and they showed up and I told them which house shot my dog, so they went over there, and they came back to me about 10 to 15 minutes later – he said that it was a justified shooting because Lucky jumped into their backyard."

Police reports confirm that the neighbor told police Lucky jumped into his yard and began fighting his Pitbull.

The neighbor told police he was "extremely scared for his dog's safety," so he went upstairs and grabbed his AK-47 to fire "one round into the ground to try to scare the dogs apart."

The neighbor also told police he was "scared what would happen next, so he shot the neighbor's dog."

Lucky's family said that's ridiculous.

"The neighbor did put out that he was a vicious dog and if that was the case, we wouldn't have adopted him, and we fostered him through a rescue," said Martin.

A woman who said she rescued Lucky told KOB 4 the dog went through temperament tests and found he was not aggressive and highly adoptable.

"I question if it's true or not," said Holly Lovie, another neighbor. Her daughter was smoking outside and said she saw the dog in Martin's backyard.

Rio Rancho police said they were told the neighbor didn't see anything because a backyard shed blocked her view.