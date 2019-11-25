Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage

“He took that as instigation or a trigger to engage me on the road,” she said.

Before Cunningham’s husband could confront the driver, the Taurus driver brought out a weapon.

“The barrel of the gun was about six or seven feet from my husband's face,” Cunningham said.

The man allegedly fired his weapon and struck Cunningham’s tire.

“Here’s what the tire looks like, I went from 70 PSI to flat in no time,” she said.

Cunningham said she was able to get a picture of the suspect and law enforcement officials recovered a bullet fragment from her tire as evidence.

She is offering a people a $500 to help identify the man.

“I realized that our lives are priceless and the experiences that we have left here are priceless,” she said.

Cunningham said she is thankful to have only lost a tire and hopes her manic Monday will serve as a lesson to people.

“I really just urge you guys to think twice about doing that because I have seen these stories on the news and kind of thought that would never happen to me but here we are—just think twice guys."

