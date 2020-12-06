Man shot after pointing a gun at authorities in New Mexico | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 06, 2020 10:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who allegedly lit a stolen truck on fire and pointed a gun at authorities during a standoff has been shot and wounded, New Mexico State Police said.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon on the side of Interstate 25 in Socorro.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. His name hasn’t been released yet.

State Police said Socorro County deputies took a report of a burglary at a horse farm in Veguita, got a license plate number and tracked the suspect vehicle to a Socorro apartment complex.

They said the man in the truck fled and that started a pursuit with deputies.

The chase ended on a frontage road of I-25 when the man drove off the road and ended up in a ditch.

He then allegedly threw rocks at deputies, set the vehicle on fire and pulled out a gun before officers shot him.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

