Man shot, critically injured in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
May 11, 2019 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was shot and critically injured in northeast Albuquerque near Juan Tabo and Constitution, according to police.

Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said officers responded to the 1400 block of Dorothy Street NE on Saturday morning. 

"Officers obtained information that during a party at the residence subjects were outside and began firing a handgun in the area where the victim was shot," Drobik said. 

The victim was transported to the hospital. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

May 11, 2019 04:16 PM

