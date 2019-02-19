Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect

Christina Rodriguez
February 19, 2019 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man was shot in the face during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Police are looking for a silver BMW sedan that fled the area, westbound on Cutler Ave. 

They say the BMW driver shot the man driving the other car.

The victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries. 

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: February 19, 2019 06:05 PM
Created: February 19, 2019 04:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Advertisement




Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads