Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Christina Rodriguez
February 19, 2019 06:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man was shot in the face during a road rage incident Tuesday morning.
Police are looking for a silver BMW sedan that fled the area, westbound on Cutler Ave.
They say the BMW driver shot the man driving the other car.
The victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries.
Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP.
