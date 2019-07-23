Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park | KOB 4
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park

Marian Camacho
July 23, 2019 02:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police were called to a park in southeast Albuquerque overnight where officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to Wilson Park, near San Pedro and Kathryn, just after 11 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found a man suffering from an injury to his head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say victim identification will be made through an autopsy.

This remains an active investigation.

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 23, 2019 02:48 PM
Created: July 23, 2019 06:58 AM

