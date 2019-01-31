Man shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 05:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Albuquerque Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Fourth Street and Iron late Wednesday night in reference to a man who was found dead.
When first responders arrived on scene they observed what they believe was a gunshot wound to the man’s upper body.
Police remain on scene Thursday investigating.
At this time no suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 31, 2019 05:59 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved