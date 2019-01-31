Man shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 05:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Albuquerque Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Fourth Street and Iron late Wednesday night in reference to a man who was found dead.

When first responders arrived on scene they observed what they believe was a gunshot wound to the man’s upper body.

Police remain on scene Thursday investigating.

At this time no suspect information has been released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.  

Marian Camacho


January 31, 2019 05:59 AM

