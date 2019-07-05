Police: Man shot, killed in northeast Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
July 05, 2019 11:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating the death of a man in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers were called to the area of Indian School and Commercial around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a man who had been shot in the abdomen.
Police arrived at the scene and located the man who was confirmed to be deceased. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Jonathon Marino.
This is an active an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call crime stoppers at 505-243-COPS.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
