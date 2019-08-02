Man shot, killed in northwest Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 11:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Albuquerque's North Valley.
It happened around 6 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Solar Road.
First responders arrived at the scene to find one adult male dead from a gunshot wound. Police say it appears to be a domestic incident between two males.
APD Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos tells KOB there are no outstanding suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: August 02, 2019 11:30 AM
Created: August 02, 2019 07:14 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved