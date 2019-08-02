Man shot, killed in northwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man shot, killed in northwest Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 11:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Albuquerque's North Valley.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Solar Road.

First responders arrived at the scene to find one adult male dead from a gunshot wound. Police say it appears to be a domestic incident between two males. 

APD Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos tells KOB there are no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.

Marian Camacho


Updated: August 02, 2019 11:30 AM
Created: August 02, 2019 07:14 AM

