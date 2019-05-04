UNM baseball player shot, killed in Nob Hill
Christina Rodriguez
May 04, 2019 12:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM baseball player Jackson Weller was shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque early Saturday morning.
Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to Richmond Drive and Central Avenue around 2:15 a.m. where a man had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
UNM's Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez made the following statement:
"The loss of Jackson Weller is devastating to the entire Lobo family. He was a very special young man whose absence will be deeply felt. On behalf of Lobo Athletics and the University of New Mexico, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who knew him – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Our immediate focus will be on continuing to support all who are affected as they cope with this senseless tragedy."
This is an ongoing investigation. No suspects have been identified.
