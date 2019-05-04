UNM baseball player shot, killed in Nob Hill

UNM's Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez made the following statement:

"The loss of Jackson Weller is devastating to the entire Lobo family. He was a very special young man whose absence will be deeply felt. On behalf of Lobo Athletics and the University of New Mexico, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who knew him – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Our immediate focus will be on continuing to support all who are affected as they cope with this senseless tragedy."

This is an ongoing investigation. No suspects have been identified.