Man faces murder charges for shooting his neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Richard Maliszewski, accused of shooting and killing his neighbor over the weekend, will be in court Tuesday.
Maliszewski told police that he shot his neighbor, Christopher Yazzie, after Yazzie approached him with a baseball bat. When police arrived at the scene, they saw the black baseball bat on Yazzie's front porch. The bat had a knife duct-taped to the end.
Surveillance video from a neighbor shows Yazzie approaching Maliszewski's fence, unarmed, when Maliszewski shoots Yazzie.
Yazzie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Another neighbor had said Yazzie had caused a lot of problems in the neighborhood before, especially for the man who ended up allegedly shooting him.
"I think maybe for the type of man that he is, obviously he was fed up and had enough," said neighbor Michael Ortega.
Maliszewski is facing an open count of murder.
