Man shot near church in NE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
April 04, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in critical condition after getting shot near an Albuquerque church.
Police found the man in front of Albuquerque Gospel Hall on Aztec near Carlisle. The roads in that area were shut down for hours.
The victim's name has not been released.
