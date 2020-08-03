Man sought on Virginia homicide warrant nabbed in New Mexico | KOB 4
The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol officials say a man being sought on a Virginia homicide warrant has been arrested in New Mexico.

Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 25 checkpoint north of Las Cruces apprehended 20-year-old Abel Alexander Castro Juarez on Friday night.

Authorities say a commercial bus traveling north arrived at the checkpoint and agents performing an immigration inspection of all passengers located a man attempting to hide in the restroom.

Agents discovered Juarez had an active homicide warrant issued July 24 from the Fairfax County police and he was turned over to the New Mexico State Police. 


