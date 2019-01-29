Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle | KOB 4
Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle

Ryan Laughlin
January 29, 2019 05:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is wanted for stealing a Chevy Blazer from a mechanic shop near Lomas and Louisiana.

It happened despite the owner taking extra measures to try and prevent thefts.

"We park the cars on top of each other, almost interlocking them, so if somebody does get into one, they're going to have to really be clever in getting them out," John Mangan, who owns the AAMCO Transmission shop.

Police say it took 40 minutes for the thief to break off the steering wheel lock and maneuver the vehicle out of the lot.

“I don't know why he picked that one,” Mangan.

Since the ART project, Mangan said he’s noticed an uptick in crime along Lomas.

“Next door, they were getting cars stolen. The tire shop will get tires stolen,” Mangan said. “Believe it or not, they were up there stealing ink from the printer place. It's not just cars, it's just crime right now is really, really, bad for some reason."

To add insult to injury, those two cars that were parked close to the Blazer were Mangan’s personal vehicles.

He said the thief caused about $1,500 to those vehicles.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 29, 2019 05:54 PM
Created: January 29, 2019 04:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

