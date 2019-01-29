Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle

Police say it took 40 minutes for the thief to break off the steering wheel lock and maneuver the vehicle out of the lot.

“I don't know why he picked that one,” Mangan.

Since the ART project, Mangan said he’s noticed an uptick in crime along Lomas.

“Next door, they were getting cars stolen. The tire shop will get tires stolen,” Mangan said. “Believe it or not, they were up there stealing ink from the printer place. It's not just cars, it's just crime right now is really, really, bad for some reason."

To add insult to injury, those two cars that were parked close to the Blazer were Mangan’s personal vehicles.

He said the thief caused about $1,500 to those vehicles.