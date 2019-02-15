Man steals $1,000 worth of products from Rehm's Nursery | KOB 4
Man steals $1,000 worth of products from Rehm's Nursery

Brittany Costello
February 15, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The owner of Rehm's Nursery caught a person on their surveillance cameras stealing $1,000 worth of their products. 

"We came in this morning and the courtyard was disarrayed. We could tell that something was not right," Tammy Hayman, the owner of Rehm's Nursery. 

She says around 3 a.m. Friday morning a man broke through their fence and into their business. 

"We're gearing up for our new season and it's just disheartening to work so hard and bring this new stuff in just to have someone walk in from off the street and steal it like it's theirs," Hayman said. 

Hayman said she's had enough.

"It's unfortunate you know. Here we are, a garden center, but people will break in and cut my fences, steal my product, break my pottery and it’s just very sad, we work so hard to run a business here," said Hayman.

The suspected thief was wearing a black sweater with what looks like a Marilyn Monroe picture on the back. 

The owner is offering a $100 shopping spree for the person who can identify the suspect.

Albuquerque Police are also searching for him.

Updated: February 15, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: February 15, 2019 08:13 PM

