Man steals $1,000 worth of products from Rehm's Nursery

"We're gearing up for our new season and it's just disheartening to work so hard and bring this new stuff in just to have someone walk in from off the street and steal it like it's theirs," Hayman said.

Hayman said she's had enough.

"It's unfortunate you know. Here we are, a garden center, but people will break in and cut my fences, steal my product, break my pottery and it’s just very sad, we work so hard to run a business here," said Hayman.

The suspected thief was wearing a black sweater with what looks like a Marilyn Monroe picture on the back.

The owner is offering a $100 shopping spree for the person who can identify the suspect.

Albuquerque Police are also searching for him.