Man stranded in New Mexico after getting into car accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What should have been the start of a new chapter in a California man’s life turned into a fight for his life.
“He doesn’t remember the accident. He remembers why he was pulling over, but he doesn’t remember the accident at all,” said Denise Landingham.
Denise's son, Joshua Freeman-Brown, is recovering in an Albuquerque rehabilitation center. He was seriously hurt when his SUV flipped over on I-40 near Santa Rosa earlier this month, and had to be airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital.
“He has lacerations to his head, he has brain bleed, he has broken collar bone, a broken shoulder blade, three broken ribs, a torn ligament, multiple fractures in his face,” said Denise.
Denise was following Joshua in her own car when she said he hit a rough patch of pavement and lost control.
“He rolled it,” she said. “Went through two trees and one barbed wire fence.”
The pair was driving through New Mexico from California while moving to Alabama for a fresh start.
Medical bills are mounting and Denise, who is now in Alabama, hasn’t been able to visit her son while he’s recovering because of COVID-19.
She will have to drive back to Albuquerque to bring him to Alabama once he’s released in the next week or so.
“I don’t know how it’ll all work out yet. I’m still trying to figure it all out,” she said.
A family friend has set up this GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and more rehab once Joshua is in Alabama.
