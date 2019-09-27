Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley
Megan Abundis
September 27, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Officer conducted a crime-fighting operation in the South Valley Friday, and KOB 4 was there when a man tried to run from a deputy.
Deputy Mustafa Mudada pulled over a white Taurus with a license plate that was illegally covered.
The passenger was also not wearing a seat belt.
Mudada checked the vehicle’s registration and it came back canceled.
When he asked for a driver's license, the driver and the passenger could not provide identification.
Madada said the passenger gave fake names and a fake date of birth.
"The other questions now, where's the weed I can smell it in the car," Mudada asked.
The people in the car said they didn't have any more marijuana.
When the officer asked the passenger to step out for a pat-down, he tried to take off.
A struggle on the ground ensued.
After about two minutes, the man was safely apprehended.
BCSO said a credit card revealed the man’s name is Omar Hernandez.
He also had marijuana and a gun in the vehicle.
"Dude, you got a warrant for aggravated assault, of course on a police officer," Mudada told the man.
They ran the serial number on the 9-millimeter gun, it didn't show up as stolen, but he was on felony probation so he wasn’t supposed to have a gun or marijuana.
Hernandez was also previously convicted of trafficking drugs.
BCSO says they plan on doing more crime-fighting operations in other Albuquerque neighborhoods.
