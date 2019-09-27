Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley | KOB 4
Man tries to run from deputy during crime-fighting operation in South Valley

September 27, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Officer conducted a crime-fighting operation in the South Valley Friday, and KOB 4 was there when a man tried to run from a deputy.

Deputy Mustafa Mudada pulled over a white Taurus with a license plate that was illegally covered.

The passenger was also not wearing a seat belt.

Mudada checked the vehicle’s registration and it came back canceled.

When he asked for a driver's license, the driver and the passenger could not provide identification.

Madada said the passenger gave fake names and a fake date of birth.

"The other questions now, where's the weed I can smell it in the car," Mudada asked.

The people in the car said they didn't have any more marijuana.

When the officer asked the passenger to step out for a pat-down, he tried to take off.

A struggle on the ground ensued.

After about two minutes, the man was safely apprehended.

BCSO said a credit card revealed the man’s name is Omar Hernandez.

He also had marijuana and a gun in the vehicle.

"Dude, you got a warrant for aggravated assault, of course on a police officer," Mudada told the man.

They ran the serial number on the 9-millimeter gun, it didn't show up as stolen, but he was on felony probation so he wasn’t supposed to have a gun or marijuana.

Hernandez was also previously convicted of trafficking drugs.

BCSO says they plan on doing more crime-fighting operations in other Albuquerque neighborhoods.

