Man unhappy with response from 242-COPS call

Ryan Laughlin
February 03, 2019 07:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Abraham Dominguez called the local 242-COPS line and was frustrated that his family didn't get the help he was looking for.

Dominguez and his two-year-old son, Enok, were at their Barelas home when Dominguez heard a man shouting and saying curse words close to his porch. 

"I don't of wanted to defend, you know, the family area, but I didn't want things to escalate," Dominguez said. 

He called 242-COPS, Albuquerque's non-emergency police line. 

"Usually, they're very helpful people. But this time the operator was kind of like, she blew me off, frankly," he said. 

Police calls get separated into three groups. According to APD spokesperson Simon Drobik, priority one calls consist of roll-overs, homicides, shootings, and stabbings.

"So we have to get to those first. We will get to your call though," Drobik said. 

There are also priority two and three calls. APD says Dominguez did the right thing. 

"In the case of someone creating a disturbance down the road, you just saw him. Give 242-COPS a call and those will be dispatched by priority," Drobik said.  

The latest stats available on 242-COPS come from this past December. In that month alone, more than 38,000 calls were answered. The city is working on hiring more operators in order to get people helped faster. 

Updated: February 03, 2019 07:58 PM
Created: February 03, 2019 05:20 PM

