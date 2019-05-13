Man uses device to break into truck

“He opened my truck door with a key, so who knows what type of key he has,” Hernandez said.

The crook is captured on camera using something to open the lock on her truck door. The entire break-in took a matter of minutes.

Hernandez said the man, who showed up on a bike, only made off with an air compressor.

But she knows, with the key, or whatever device he used, he could steal her car next time.

“There’s nothing we can do," Hernandez said. "Pretty much a lot of people have lost a lot of things. You can’t do anything.”