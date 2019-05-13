Man uses device to break into truck
Brittany Costello
May 13, 2019 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman says locks and surveillance cameras aren't deterring thieves.
Melissa Hernandez said she found her truck's door slightly open on Friday morning.
She had no clue it had been broken into until she watched surveillance cameras, which are set up outside her apartment near Lomas and Louisiana.
“He opened my truck door with a key, so who knows what type of key he has,” Hernandez said.
The crook is captured on camera using something to open the lock on her truck door. The entire break-in took a matter of minutes.
Hernandez said the man, who showed up on a bike, only made off with an air compressor.
But she knows, with the key, or whatever device he used, he could steal her car next time.
“There’s nothing we can do," Hernandez said. "Pretty much a lot of people have lost a lot of things. You can’t do anything.”
Credits
Updated: May 13, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: May 13, 2019 09:52 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved