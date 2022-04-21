Man wanted by FBI for a string of Albuquerque bank robberies

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI and APD are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of four bank robberies, including a robbery Wednesday afternoon in southwest Albuquerque.
Around 4:55 p.m., an unknown man entered the PNC Bank – at 9500 Sage Rd. SW – and presented a note to the teller demanding money from the bank. The teller gave the man an unknown amount of money before he left the bank.
The man is suspected of three other robberies in Albuquerque since February:
The suspect is described as a thinly-built, white man between 25 and 35 years old, around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 in height, weighing around 150 pounds with eyeglasses, a tan baseball cap with 'New Mexico' written on the front with the state flag, a dark surgical mask, dark sweatshirt and a white T-shirt underneath.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to his arrest. Any tips can be submitted through the FBI at 505-889-1300, Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online through the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
