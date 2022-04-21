Man wanted by FBI for a string of Albuquerque bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI and APD are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of four bank robberies, including a robbery Wednesday afternoon in southwest Albuquerque.

Around 4:55 p.m., an unknown man entered the PNC Bank – at 9500 Sage Rd. SW – and presented a note to the teller demanding money from the bank. The teller gave the man an unknown amount of money before he left the bank.