Man wanted for exposing himself to woman in Albuquerque

January 18, 2019 06:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police need help to track down Shakill Termaine.

He’s accused of trying to force a woman to touch his genitals after exposing himself to her.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday, several months after the alleged incident.

Police say the victim was able to snap a photo of Termaine before he took off.

The victim shared that photo with the Albuquerque Metro Crime Watch Facebook page and police.

Officers were able to connect Termaine with his employer after the victim recognized the logo on his work shirt.

Updated: January 18, 2019 06:59 PM
Created: January 18, 2019 06:30 PM

