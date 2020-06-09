Man wanted in deadly Colorado shooting caught in New Mexico | KOB 4
Man wanted in deadly Colorado shooting caught in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: June 09, 2020 07:27 AM
Created: June 09, 2020 07:25 AM

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Colorado has been arrested in New Mexico following a pursuit that stretched for miles.

New Mexico State Police said Monday that Richard Martinez, 33, was taken into custody Friday near Española after they received information from police in Longmont, Colorado, that he was in the area.

After pursuing Martinez for about 25 miles (40 kilometers), police stopped the van he was driving. That’s when he got out and ran, leading officers on a short chase before being captured, authorities said.

He’s suspected of first-degree murder stemming from a June 3 shooting. Authorities say he was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail and will be extradited to Colorado.

Martinez has several prior convictions in Colorado, according to online court records. The Longmont Times-Call reports that his record includes two drug related charges, a traffic charge, harassment and violation of a protection order.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

