Man warns others after apartment fire leaves 3-year-old hurt, woman in coma

Burnt piles of clothes and toys are all that are left inside.

“After she got our daughter out she went back in to try and rescue our two cats that we have and I want to say that there is nothing worth running back into a fire for,” said Joel.

When she went back in, she was severely burned. She's now being treated at UNMH for her burns and for smoke inhalations. Her family hasn't been able to visit and her husband has not seen her since he went to work Friday morning.

“It's extremely scary not knowing what is happening, not knowing if she is ok, not being able to see what's being able to see what actually happened to her, it's just extremely scary,” Joel said.

While he is grateful his daughter is safe, he wants to warn anyone who might get caught in a fire.

“I love my wife to death and there is nothing that is going to change that but don't ever run back into a fire, anyone, because this could be the result,” said Joel.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Rushing family.





