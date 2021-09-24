Man who allegedly shot, killed panhandler to be held until trial

During the hearing, Luna's defense attorney asked the judge to release him under strict conditions with a GPS monitor, saying Luna suffers from mental health issues and has no significant criminal history.

"With appropriate monitoring, supervision and counseling and medication, I think that Mr. Luna can be a reasonable risk for release, and I'd ask the court to consider that," defense attorney Jeff Ryan said.

After considering arguments from both sides, Judge Clara Moran sided with prosecutors, saying Luna is a danger to the community and there are no conditions of release that would protect the public.