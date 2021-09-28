Man who attacked gas station employee to stay behind bars

“I broke my hand on the motherf**** weirdos f***** face and I beat up someone else for trying to be a hero.”

The defense reminded the court McCalep is innocent until proven guilty, but the judge said his lack of remorse makes him a danger to the public.

“While I understand they are allegations and Mr. McCalep like every defendant in the United States is presumed innocent, we have surveillance and we also have Mr. McCalep on a jail call basically confessing, not only is he confessing he is also laughing about what he did,” said Cindy Leos, 2nd Judicial District Court judge.

Leos ruled he will stay behind bars – a decision McCalep was clearly not too happy with.

The judge also noted McCalep has three pending cases against him from this year alone and two of them were violent crimes.