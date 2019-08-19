Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint

In order for someone to be charged with a felony for criminal damage to property, someone must be accused of causing more than $1,000 worth of damage. The criminal complaint did not state the cost of the damage.

The state refiled charges and a new arrest warrant will be issued for Durades-Lahera's arrest.

Prior to crashing into Metro Court, police said Durades-Lahera also rammed his vehicle through a gate at the New Mexico State Police office on Carlisle.