Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint | KOB 4
Ryan Laughlin
August 19, 2019 04:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A judge dismissed charges against the man who crashed into Metro Court on Saturday.

Gilberto Durades-Lahera was charged with criminal damage to property. 

During Durades-Lahera's first court appearance, the judge ruled that the case cannot move forward because of a poorly written criminal complaint.

In order for someone to be charged with a felony for criminal damage to property, someone must be accused of causing more than $1,000 worth of damage. The criminal complaint did not state the cost of the damage. 

The state refiled charges and a new arrest warrant will be issued for Durades-Lahera's arrest.

Prior to crashing into Metro Court, police said Durades-Lahera also rammed his vehicle through a gate at the New Mexico State Police office on Carlisle.

