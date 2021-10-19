Man who fell from New Mexico sports skybox, son get payouts

AP
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A man who fell from a luxury suite at a university sports arena in Albuquerque onto concrete stairs below has been awarded $144,000 under a state-negotiated settlement.
During a basketball game in December 2016 at the University of New Mexico, Eduardo Bracamonte Jr. fell while making his way to a seat and his momentum carried him over a short wall. Bracamonte landed feet-first, shattering bones in his foot and ankle in a fall witnessed by his son.
A lawsuit described the design and arrangement of the luxury suite as dangerous. The university denies wrongdoing and had no immediate comment Monday.
