Man who fell from New Mexico sports skybox, son get payouts

Created: October 19, 2021 06:11 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A man who fell from a luxury suite at a university sports arena in Albuquerque onto concrete stairs below has been awarded $144,000 under a state-negotiated settlement.

During a basketball game in December 2016 at the University of New Mexico, Eduardo Bracamonte Jr. fell while making his way to a seat and his momentum carried him over a short wall. Bracamonte landed feet-first, shattering bones in his foot and ankle in a fall witnessed by his son.

A lawsuit described the design and arrangement of the luxury suite as dangerous. The university denies wrongdoing and had no immediate comment Monday.


