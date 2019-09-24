Man who fired at BCSO deputies will remain in custody until trial | KOB 4
Man who fired at BCSO deputies will remain in custody until trial

Brittany Costello
September 24, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man who shot at BCSO deputies after they tried to carry out a narcotics related search warrant last week will remain in jail until his trial.

“I do find him a danger to the community, a danger to others, and there are no reasonable means of release,” said Judge Cristina Jaramillo.

Deputies said Kenneth Sondergard fired at them through his door after they arrived at Sondergard’s northwest Albuquerque home.

“It was a rapid gunfire. It sounded like firecrackers going off,” one witness said.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital to be treated for shrapnel wounds.

Sondergard said that he opened fire because he thought it was a home invasion.

Tuesday, Sondergard’s lawyer said deputies did not do enough to make their presence known.

Law enforcement officials believed Sondergard, a convicted felon, was selling meth at his house.

“The defendant is a drug trafficker,” Sondergard's lawyer said. “He is using these firearms to protect his supply.”

But even in the name of self-defense, Judge Jaramillo said Sondergard should not have had those guns in his possession.

"Defending himself or not, he was not supposed to have AK-47s or AR-15 or high powered other rifles, sawed off rifles or high velocity bullets," Jaramillo said.

Brittany Costello


Created: September 24, 2019 06:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

