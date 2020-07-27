Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming

Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming

The Associated Press
Created: July 27, 2020 06:26 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn says the man who found his hidden treasure last month located it in Wyoming.

The 89-year-old Fenn filled a bronze chest with gold, jewels and other valuables worth an estimated $2 million and hid it a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness.

A man who wants to remain anonymous found the chest and Fenn promised the finder he wouldn’t reveal who found it or where.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Fenn says “the finder understood how important some closure is for many searchers,” so he agreed to reveal the treasure was found in Wyoming.

Fenn had posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem published in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”  

Advertisement


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan-Grisham addresses national audience over concerns about sending federal agents to ABQ
Gov. Lujan-Grisham addresses national audience over concerns about sending federal agents to ABQ
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule
30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule
Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral
Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral
Protesters speak out against Trump Administration's plan to send federal agents to Albuquerque
Protesters speak out against Trump Administration's plan to send federal agents to Albuquerque
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan-Grisham addresses national audience over concerns about sending federal agents to ABQ
Gov. Lujan-Grisham addresses national audience over concerns about sending federal agents to ABQ
Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming
Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming
Protesters speak out against Trump Administration's plan to send federal agents to Albuquerque
Protesters speak out against Trump Administration's plan to send federal agents to Albuquerque
Legal expert offers advice to avoid rental evictions
Legal expert offers advice to avoid rental evictions