Man who had dirt bikes stolen offers reward for information

Joy Wang
September 21, 2019 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A homeowner in northwest Albuquerque had two of his dirt bikes stolen by thieves.

 “I was out of town for a bit and didn’t know and when I came back they were gone,” said Jeremiah Tyson.

Tyson said whoever stole the bikes cut through three different fences on his property and his neighbor’s property.

“It wasn't just mine. When I noticed the bikes were gone I had seen the fence cut open so it was a fairly obvious ordeal that they'd been taken out. So I walked through and checked the adjacent properties and turns out that properties's fences had been cut from the ditch all the way through my neighbors and into my house,” Tyson said.

Tyson said he posted photos of the bikes online, selling two of them for about $5,000. Tyson said he thinks the thieves might have been a criminal pretending to be a potential buyer.

“That's why I believe that it was somebody who had scoped it out,” he said. “Typically I don't think average criminals are going to go to that extent just to steal some dirt bikes. I think more than likely they were looking specifically for what I had.”

Tyson is offering a reward for anyone with information about the stolen bikes. Above all, he said this was a valuable lesson not just for himself, but for others who are trying to sell their possessions.

“Ultimately, if it's not bolted down in Albuquerque it's probably not going to be yours anymore, so make sure you secure absolutely everything you own and don't give anybody access to your property,” Tyson said. “Make sure you're selective about who you allow to come to your place. If you are selling things maybe meet somewhere public. Don’t give them the opportunity to find out what else you have.”

