Man who hit and killed Albuquerque woman heads to court

The death of Chavez launched the "Speeding Has A Name" campaign.

“This is not an issue in a particular neighborhood,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “This happens all over the city, it has nothing to do with demographics or with area of town, it is a challenge all over the city of Albuquerque.”

The Albuquerque Police Department said during the pandemic, it's only gotten worse.

“We need to ensure there is accountability for these individuals and that we devote resources to these problems,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

The "Speeding Has A Name Campaign" starts Monday with TV, radio spots, billboards, and info on social media to make sure the community is united against a preventable problem.

“Our lives have forever changed and it was important for us to come out here and share our story to ensure another family doesn't go through what we're going through right now,” said Rose.