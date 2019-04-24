Man who killed parents sentenced for role in separate case

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Mitchell Overhand of Albuquerque was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail and three years of probation for his involvement in the August 2017 alleged kidnapping of Matthew Tressler and fatal beating of John Soyka.

Court records show Overhand was given credit for the 385 days he spent in jail while his case was pending. Online jail records indicate Overhand has been released from custody.