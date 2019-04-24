Man who killed parents sentenced for role in separate case | KOB 4
Man who killed parents sentenced for role in separate case

Mitchell Overhand 

The Associated Press
April 24, 2019 01:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man who killed his parents when he was a teen has been sentenced for his involvement in a separate beating case.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Mitchell Overhand of Albuquerque was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail and three years of probation for his involvement in the August 2017 alleged kidnapping of Matthew Tressler and fatal beating of John Soyka.

Court records show Overhand was given credit for the 385 days he spent in jail while his case was pending. Online jail records indicate Overhand has been released from custody.

Prosecutors agreed that they would not charge Overhand in Soyka's death in exchange for information on the case and help locating Soyka's body.

Overhand was convicted in 1989 of killing his parents and he was released from prison in 2010.
    

April 24, 2019 01:33 PM

