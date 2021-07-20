Man who killed two in 2017 crash changes plea to guilty

Spencer Schacht
Updated: July 20, 2021 06:10 PM
Created: July 20, 2021 04:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man at the center of a crash that killed a mother and daughter in 2017 changed his plea to guilty Tuesday.
Paul Garcia pleaded guilty to four charges – four years after the deadly crash that killed Shaunna Arrendondo-Boling and her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee Boling.
The charges Garcia pled guilty to include two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, one charge of conspiracy to take a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of the crash.
Garcia will serve up to 10 years in prison with four years probation, and he will testify against Elexus Groves.
The state requested to hold Garcia’s sentencing until after Groves' trial is over.
The trial is set to begin on Aug. 10.
