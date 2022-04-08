Man who led police on chase across Albuquerque to remain behind bars

Austin Ochoa, who works for the company returning suitcases to travelers at the airport, said he got trapped inside the SUV with Donovan.

"I had my body kind of halfway in, halfway out but then he just took off and then I realized the situation I was in, and I started to panic," Ochoa said.

During Friday's hearing, Donovan's defense attorney suggested treatment instead of jail, saying Donovan has no criminal history and suffers from mental illness.

"He won't commit violent crimes," said Ahmad Assed, defense attorney. "He won't commit crimes when he's on the medications that he has been on for a good portion of his life. He's maintained a sense of reason and safely operated except for the one incident that we are here today to discuss."

However, Judge Bruce Fox agreed with prosecutors, ordering Donovan to be held without bond.

"This morning what I'm going to do is grant the state's motion for preventative detention, however, I will specifically allow a reconsideration of this decision if there's an appropriate medical discharge plan that can address the behavioral health issues that seem to be underlying for this individual," Fox said.