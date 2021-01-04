Man who ran makeshift animal shelter claims he was illegally evicted, sues for millions

When KOB 4 arrived to the property Schmal was renting, a reporter discovered dozens of dogs in bad shape. Some freezers contained dead puppies, and animal feces littered the house. Schmal also addressed questions about his animal hoarding punishment from a previous California crime.

“I didn't own dogs for a certain period of time. That's why Mike Muir owned them,” Schmal said.

Schmal’s one-time partner Mike Muir was convicted for animal cruelty, but Schmal was not.

According to the lawsuit, Schmal claims he owned the dogs and that law enforcement illegally evicted him and helped the county take his animals. The suit also claims sheriff’s deputies only told Schmal he could not enter his property and threatened an arrest if he did, but did not issue a court order.

The suit highlights text messages from the animal shelter that said, “Ray isn’t actually being evicted. Seems like Ray has a big lawsuit on his hands if he wanted to go that way."

The president of the Deming Luna County Animal Humane Society—the group that gave Schmal a permit to operate—said the following after Schmal’s animals were taken: "There's a lot of things we probably could've done better, but here we are now, and we're trying to do the best we can with the situation we have,” said Matt Robinson.

According to the lawsuit, Schmal claims his rights to due process were violated, and the sheriff’s department knowingly went forward without a court order.

Schmal declined to comment on this story. KOB 4 also reached out to Luna County and the Luna County Sheriff’s Department, but a spokesperson did not respond.