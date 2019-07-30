Man who stabbed two people at house party gets 6 year prison sentence

Kyle Kifer, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



Judge Christina Jaramillo sentenced Kifer to 6 years in prison as part of a plea deal Tuesday.



The two victims, Andre Rodriguez and Sebastian Forward, were surrounded by their families inside the courtroom as the sentence was read.



"I just want something like this to never happen again to anyone else,” said Rodriguez after the sentencing hearing. “I don't want him to ever do anything like that to another person. So if 6 years is what that takes I'm totally satisfied with that."



"We have compassion for Kyle, we have compassion for addiction and mental illness, we definitely have compassion for his family,” said Thomas Sena, Forward’s stepfather. “They didn't ask for this. We definitely have compassion for that. Our main hope is that he gets fully rehabilitated while he's serving time."



Kifer slit Andre's throat and stabbed Sebastian in the neck during an unprovoked attack at a house party in Cedar Crest last August.



Kifer, who said he was so drunk he didn't remember the attacks, apologized to the victims and their families in court.



"I truly, truly sincerely want to you to know that I would never have wished this upon you and I still can't believe that this has happened,” said Kifer. “I hope you both recover fully from this and move on to prosper in your lives. No one should have to be able to go through something of that magnitude."



Kifer was led out of the courtroom to begin serving his sentence.



The judge had the option but decided not to enhance Kifer's sentence by 2 years. Kifer will have to serve at least 85% of his 6 year sentence.