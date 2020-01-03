Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail

He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Online court records show that he was arrested on Dec. 12, and released on Christmas Eve.

KOB 4 learned prosecutors did not file a motion for pretrial detention after Peralta's December arrest.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said prosecutors file a motion for pretrial detention when Peralta was originally charged in the aggravated assault case back in July.

However, the charges were temporarily dropped and then refiled back in September.

According to the district attorney’s office, prosecutors chose not to file another motion for pretrial detention this time around because the original request was denied.

Peralta has been arrested at least six times since 2017.

