Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail
Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 03, 2020 07:13 PM
Created: January 03, 2020 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One of the people who was arrested after being featured on Albuquerque’s Metro 15 list has been released.

The Metro 15 was an initiative that was announced by Keller administration in November. It features the 15 most wanted offenders.

“It's much like a most wanted list but we're working with the district attorney to put more thought into this in terms of the violent offenders we'll be targeting,” said Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier.

Since the program began, five people have been arrested including Eric Peralta.

He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Online court records show that he was arrested on Dec. 12, and released on Christmas Eve.

KOB 4 learned prosecutors did not file a motion for pretrial detention after Peralta's December arrest.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said prosecutors file a motion for pretrial detention when Peralta was originally charged in the aggravated assault case back in July.

However, the charges were temporarily dropped and then refiled back in September.

According to the district attorney’s office, prosecutors chose not to file another motion for pretrial detention this time around because the original request was denied.

Peralta has been arrested at least six times since 2017.
 


