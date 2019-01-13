Management bills man for installing security cameras outside his apartment
Megan Abundis
January 13, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who lives at the Spain Gardens Apartment complex in Albuquerque claims he continues to be a victim of crime.
"Three times copper got stolen off of the truck and then I decided to do something about it," the man, who didn’t want to be identified, said. "I'm sick and tired of people stealing from me. That's my bread and butter that's how I make a living and it needs to stop."
In hopes of finding out who is stealing the copper, the man purchased security cameras, a move his apartment complex had an issue with.
“I just recently got a notice on my door saying I have to pay $50 more a month extra if I’m going to keep the camera up,” he said. “They want me to take it down."
The notice states that the man is in violation of the patio cleanliness clause of his lease.
The man said he doesn’t understand how the two cameras, one inside and one outside, with an extension cord that matches the paint of the complex, are a violation of his least.
"I shouldn't have to pay $50 to put up a security camera to protect my belongings,” he said.
Despite saying he shouldn't have to pay the fee, he said he will.
KOB attempted to contact the apartment’s management Sunday but did not hear back.
