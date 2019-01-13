Management bills man for installing security cameras outside his apartment

“I just recently got a notice on my door saying I have to pay $50 more a month extra if I’m going to keep the camera up,” he said. “They want me to take it down."

The notice states that the man is in violation of the patio cleanliness clause of his lease.

The man said he doesn’t understand how the two cameras, one inside and one outside, with an extension cord that matches the paint of the complex, are a violation of his least.

"I shouldn't have to pay $50 to put up a security camera to protect my belongings,” he said.

Despite saying he shouldn't have to pay the fee, he said he will.

KOB attempted to contact the apartment’s management Sunday but did not hear back.