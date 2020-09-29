Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque

Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque

The Associated Press
Updated: September 29, 2020 11:36 AM
Created: September 29, 2020 11:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — If hot and dry conditions persist, federal water managers warn that it's possible Albuquerque could see its stretch of the Rio Grande go dry this fall.

The Bureau of Reclamation has teamed up with the Interstate Stream Commission and irrigators to lease the last block of water available to keep the river as stable as possible before winter.

Advertisement

The entities will pay Albuquerque's water utility $700,000 for the extra water. Other emergency releases happened earlier this year as spring runoff was poor and the monsoon season was spotty.

Officials say New Mexico will wrap up the irrigation season with very little water left in storage.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Political signs stolen, vandalized in Rio Rancho
Political signs stolen, vandalized in Rio Rancho
Child support collectors intercept federal recovery checks
Child support collectors intercept federal recovery checks
Man listed in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Man listed in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Advertisement


Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque
Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque
Former Lobo quarterback acquitted in indecent exposure case
Former Lobo quarterback acquitted in indecent exposure case
Trujillo resigns from New Mexico House, leaving office early
Trujillo resigns from New Mexico House, leaving office early
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths